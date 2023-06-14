Second Saturday art walk

Steffi Sutton and Joe Alvarez celebrate with friends at the opening of their show, “Circus Fable c. 1838."

 Jene Estrada Hi-Desert Star

Downtown Joshua Tree was filled with music and festivities Saturday night for the monthly Joshua Tree second-Saturdays Downtown Nights. 

Art lovers gathered at the Joshua Tree Art Gallery for The “Circus Fable c. 1838,” a collection of new work by Steffi Sutton and Joe Alvarez. 

Tags