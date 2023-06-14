Downtown Joshua Tree was filled with music and festivities Saturday night for the monthly Joshua Tree second-Saturdays Downtown Nights.
Art lovers gathered at the Joshua Tree Art Gallery for The “Circus Fable c. 1838,” a collection of new work by Steffi Sutton and Joe Alvarez.
The show’s theme is recreating mid-1800s Alta California when Mexico was trying to stay in control and circus performers and buskers traveled from town to town, all the while having to avoid Mexican bandoleros and marauding Native American bands. The artwork features a cast of anthropomorphic animals showcasing whimsical views of rag-tag carneys as they trace through the desert inviting all audiences to the outdoor circus troupe.
The opening was a fun-filled evening with music from Smokey Lonesome and a bratwurst stand at the front entrance.
The show will be the last show at JTAG before the Morongo Basin Cultural Arts Council closes the gallery. A committee of local artists is currently meeting to decide if and how they will be able to take over the space.
Down the road at Pilates & Arts, local artist Marcia Geiger displayed her unique desert landscapes.
“My art is representational,” she said. “It’s mostly desert landscapes.”
Geiger paints classic desert iconography including tortoises, homesteads, trailers and more. Her paintings are hyper realistic with vivid colors that drew in a crowd of desert lovers to the studio.
“I want to give my viewer the essence of what inspired me to paint it,” she said.
Over at Hey There Projects, former store owner Matt Adrian displayed his show “Unnatural Selection.” The show features paintings and sculptures of birds of all shapes and sizes. The paintings display primarily vague backdrops with colorful and vividly painted birds as the subject.
“I can paint a different bird every day,” he said. “There’s something you don’t notice until you notice it and then you can’t unnotice it.”
Sculptures in the middle of the gallery showcases black abstract birdhouses with taxidermy birds living inside of them.
At La Matadora, a different kind of show opened. The “Defiled Thrift Store Art” party featured altered or piggyback art that celebrates recycled art found at a thrift store or swap meet. Artists enhanced the artwork, painting on it or adding elements to it.
The show featured around 40 artists who each submitted one or more pieces to the show.
All of the shows will be open to the public throughout the month of June. The next Downtown Nights will be held July 8.