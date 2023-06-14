Father’s Day is upon us and ready to be celebrated Sunday, June 18. This day to fete fatherhood in Catholic Europe dates back to the Middle Ages and was celebrated on the feast day of St. Joseph, referred to as the Nourisher of the Lord in Catholicism. Brought to the Americas by Spanish and Portuguese, the custom continued through the support of Franciscan monks.
From the early 1900s until the early 1970s, many efforts were made to acknowledge hard-working dads with a permanent Father’s Day. In 1957, Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith wrote a Father’s Day proposal accusing Congress of ignoring fathers for 40 years while honoring mothers. In 1966, President Lyndon B. Johnson issued the first presidential proclamation honoring fathers, designating the third Sunday in June as Father’s Day. It was not until 1972 that the day was finally made a permanent national holiday, when President Richard Nixon signed it into law.
Don’t forget your hard-working dad Sunday. Give him a call or a hug or surprise him with his favorite meal. After all, he had to wait 58 years longer than Mom to have his own special day!
If the dad in your family is into cars or motorcycles, Shadow Mountain Community Church, with help from Diane Bailey of Bailey’s Automotive, will host a Father’s Day car show Saturday, June 17, at 6414 Split Rock Ave. With no preregistration or entrance fees, participants will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis 6 to 7 a.m., followed by a complimentary pancake breakfast for participating vehicle/motorcycle owners. Judging takes place 8 to 10:30, with trophies and dash plates awarded at 11. Sounds like a relaxing pre-Father’s Day morning to me!
It seems our little slice of the desert has been visited by an over-abundance of grasshoppers this spring. There have been a few good-sized critters but the majority are small, plentiful and extremely annoying, especially when they slip into the house and start jumping around after the lights are out and a body is trying to sleep! Moth season was short-lived; with any luck grasshoppers will soon move to greener pastures.
I’m not a fan of flying insects but I look forward to the arrival of fairy-like dragonflies. They stay close to damp, shady areas around the horse’s water buckets until the afternoon heat sets in, then they disappear until sunrise the next day. Nothing like greeting the morning in the company of those magical little creatures!
Summer temperatures are working themselves into our daily weather menu, so enjoy the last of our cool spring evenings with good food and friends at the Eagles. Robert and crew will serve tacos, tostadas and taco salad Thursday, June 15. Enjoy Salisbury steak and fixings by Robin and Mike Friday, June 16. Drop in Tuesday, June 20, for a game of pool and cheeseburger sliders by Mike.
Questions or comments: Call Fran at (760) 362-1357 or email james29palms@aol.com.